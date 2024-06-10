Three die in landslides in south Sikkim following heavy rainfall

GANGTOK: Three people died and several others were injured when landslides triggered by heavy rainfall destroyed their homes at south Sikkim’s Majwa village during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said. (Screengrab/X/JournoShabana)

The rainfall triggered several landslides in Majwa village in the Rangang-Yangang area. Eight houses were destroyed and the main road to Yangang was damaged at Namfok due to the landslides that killed three persons. Officials said it would take a few days to restore road connectivity.

Bina Sharma, a spokesperson for Citizen Action Party who visited the affected areas, said the villagers need immediate relief and rehabilitation.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang expressed his grief over the loss of lives and property hours before being sworn in as chief minister for a second consecutive term.

“The state government will provide aid and assistance to the affected people,” Tamang said.

Heavy rainfall, landslides and floods have claimed many lives in Sikkim in recent years.

In October 2023, flash floods in the Teesta river killed more than 100 people and destroyed large parts of north Sikkim and affected people in Bengal’s Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts as well. The flash floods hit human habitations, army camps and hydel power projects across several square kilometres after a glacial lake at south Lhonak overflowed following torrential rain.