Three foreign devotees take Brahmacharya Deeksha at Mahakumbh

The camp of Shakti Dham in sector 17 in Mahakumbh Nagar witnessed three foreign disciples of Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi take Brahmacharya Deeksha on Sunday amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras. (From left): David Patrick O Grady, John David Miller, Reiko Hyodo taking Brahmacharya Deeksha in the camp of Shakti Dhaam in sector 17 of Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Reiko Hyodo from Sano City, Japan, left her home at the age of 20. After studying and practising accupuncture for several years she met Jagadguru Sai Maa Laxmi Devi of Shakti Dham. On Sunday, she accepted Brahmacharya Deeksha in Mahakumbh Nagar.

Similarly, John David Miller of Michigan, USA and an IT professional for over 40 years, influenced by Sanatan Dharma took Brahmacharya Deeksha from Jagadguru Sai Maa in the tent city.

David Patrick O Grady, from Kerry, Ireland, a construction professional for the past 35 years, also accepted Brahmacharya Deeksha and now would devote his life and skills fully to Jagadguru Sai Maa’s global mission of spreading Sanatan Dharma around the world.

After the ceremony, all three foreigners expressed happiness over the new self they entered and confessed their full dedication to spreading Sanatan Dharma wherever they go. Now Reiko Hyodo will be known as Renuka Maa, David Patrick O Grady as Deveshwar Das while John David Miller will be known as Devendra Das.

According to Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi, those who take the Brahmacharya Deeksha absorb Sanatan’s teachings into their lives and share them with others. These members are spread across four continents, including India’s Shaktidham Ashram (Sai Maa’s Ashram) in Varanasi. They engage in educational programmes, spiritual coaching, humanitarian work, community building, and the spread of Sai Maa’s global presence.

Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi explained that Brahmacharya was a Sanskrit word, meaning ‘moving toward Brahman’ or ‘guiding toward Brahman’, who is the supreme reality and the ultimate deity. When someone is initiated as a Brahmachari (male) or Brahmacharini (female), they take a vow to practise Brahmacharya, purity, discipline, and dedication to the guru for life. These individuals may engage in external activities, but their inner focus always remains directed toward self-realisation.