Three girl students missing from Meerut school, FIR registered

Three girl students from Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Meerut went missing under mysterious circumstances on Thursday evening. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sarurpur police station. Following a complaint filed by the hostel warden, the police registered an FIR against an unknown person, police said on Friday. The families of the missing students raised serious concerns, alleging that outsiders frequently entered the school premises. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the police, the school administration did not report the incident until late in the evening of April 3. The matter was brought to light only after the assistant block resource coordinator (ABSA) was informed. He then alerted higher authorities, prompting district magistrate (DM) Vijay Kumar Singh and senior superintendent of police (SP) Vipin Tada to arrive at the school later that night.

The missing girls have been identified as students of class 7, two of them aged 15-year-old and one aged 14-year-old. The school administration spent the entire day searching for them, but after failing to locate them, they informed the district basic education officer, who then alerted the police.

This escalated the situation, prompting the DM and SP to arrive at the site late at night. The families of the missing students were also notified, further adding to the urgency.

During investigation, it was discovered that the school’s CCTV cameras were not functioning and the back wall of the school was also found in a dilapidated condition.

The families of the missing students raised serious concerns, alleging that outsiders frequently entered the school premises.

SSP Tada said, “On basis of the complaint received late Thursday evening, an FIR has been registered at Sarurpur police station under BNS section 137(2) (kidnapping). Four teams led by SP Rural have been tasked to find the missing students. We have got a few crucial leads. We have got a few crucial leads. The case is being investigated in detail. Stringent action will be taken against those found involved in the case.”