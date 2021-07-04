Three held for snatching bid on woman in Delhi’s CR Park

New Delhi: The police on Sunday evening arrested three men in connection with a snatching attempt on a 67-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park the previous night. The suspects, police said, snatched the woman’s handbag outside her home on Saturday night, and the incident was caught on a nearby security camera.

The police on Sunday identified the suspects by their first names – Karan, Surjeet, and Shuaib – all aged between 18 and 19 and residents of south Delhi’s Madangir.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said they recovered the woman’s handbag and all its contents — a cellphone, ₹500 cash, and her ID card — from the suspects.

Police said the woman went out with her daughter in her car on Saturday, and the returned around 9.45pm, when the woman’s daughter dropped the senior citizen outside the house.

As she opened her handbag to take out her keys, a man came from behind and tried to snatch her bag. The woman and snatcher fell on the ground, shows the CCTV footage. The snatcher tries to flee, dragging the woman behind him, before he escapes with her bag, but leaving behind his helmet, shows the footage.

“Surjeet snatched the woman’s bag and was spotted in the CCTV footage. Karan was riding the scooter, and Shuaib was the pillion rider,” said Thakur.

The victim’s family as well as her landlady declined to reveal her name or other information to protect her privacy

DCP Thakur said that a case of robbery was registered at the CR Park police station.