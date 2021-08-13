Three JSPL officials booked for negligence over worker’s death

The Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case against three officials of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) over alleged negligence related to the death of a 51-year-old contractual worker at a plant of the firm in the state’s Raigarh district two months back, a police officer on Friday.

On May 3, Tapan Ghosh, the worker, died during treatment at a Raipur hospital after suffering injuries when an angle iron fell at the JSPL plant in Patrapali, said Raigarh police superintendent Abhishek Meena. Meena added they registered the case on Thursday after a primary investigation into the matter.

“Ghosh worked for an engineering company which has a contract for the repairing work at the plant. Police found the plant management and the engineering company ignored safety measures, which caused the accident in which Ghosh died.” In all, five people have been booked for negligence.

“We have started the further investigation into the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” said Meena.

A JSPL spokesperson said, “ We will comply with the guidelines laid down by the government and abide by the orders of the court of law in this regard.”