Three killed after bike collides with parked truck in Kaushambi

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in an accident after their bike collided with a truck parked on the side of the highway near Ajuha Kaini area under Saini Kotwali police station of Kaushambi district on Sunday morning. (Pic for representation only)

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. The victims were going from Prayagraj to Kanpur Dehat on the bike when the accident took place.

As per reports, Lavkush (19), resident of Randhirpur village under Mangalpur police station area of Kanpur Dehat, used to work as a cloth hawker in Prayagraj with his father Mohabbat Singh.

Lavkush’s elder brother Ankush and sister Kalpana Singh also lived in Prayagraj and worked together. There was a wedding in Lavkush’s relatives’ house in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday. To attend the wedding, Lavkush left for Kanpur Dehat from Prayagraj on a bike with his father and Pintu, younger brother of his brother-in-law, while Lavkush’s elder brother Ankush and sister Kalpana Singh were on another bike.

As soon as Lavkush reached near Ajuha (Kaini) under Saini Kotwali area on his bike, it suddenly went out of control and collided from behind with a truck parked in front of a dhaba.

Lavkush, his father Mohabbat Singh and Pintu, on the bike suffered serious injuries in the accident. When the brother and sister approaching from behind saw the accident, they were shocked. On receiving information, Ajuha police outpost incharge Tej Singh reached the spot of accident and admitted the injured to CHC Ismailpur and Sirathu. All three died during treatment.