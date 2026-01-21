Three killed as speeding car overturns, hit by truck on Bulandshahr-Meerut highway

Three people were killed late Monday night when their speeding car lost control, hit a divider and overturned near the Chidawak cut in Gulawathi on the Bulandshahr–Meerut Highway, after which an oncoming truck crashed into the vehicle, resulting in a collision, said police on Tuesday. SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Tyagi (37), son of BJP Kisan Morcha state vice president Sanjay Tyagi and nephew of BJP MLC Ashwani Tyagi, Dr Ashutosh Poonia (35), and Mahesh Kumar (55).

According to police and eyewitnesses, the impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, with its roof torn off and body crushed from all sides, and despite the airbags deploying, none of the occupants survived.

Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and struggled to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage. The truck involved has been seized, and a search is underway to trace the driver, who fled the scene.

On Monday, Ankit Tyagi, along with Ashutosh Poonia and Mahesh Kumar, had travelled to Bulandshahr to inspect land for a poultry farm and were returning to Meerut when the accident occurred.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident, adding that the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken accordingly.

Ankit Tyagi owned a private school and hospital. Ashutosh Poonia worked as a doctor at Ankit’s hospital, while Mahesh Kumar was serving as Ankit Tyagi’s PSO.