3 die after consuming poisoned liquor in Chhattisgarh district, probe on: Police

Three men, including two brothers, died after consuming liquor which was poisoned in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, officials said.

Police said that they have detained four persons in the case and the investigation is underway.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Sande, his brother Sant Kumar Sande, and Jitendra Sonkar.

The trio drank liquor in Parasahibana village on Sunday night.

“The liquor which they consumed was poisoned by some people who were not on good terms with the two brothers. We have detained a few people and interrogation is going on. The accused will be arrested soon,” said superintendent of police (SP), Jangir Champa, Vijay Agarwal.

The SP said that on Monday the trio were brought to the Community Health Centre at Akaltara.

“Two of them were declared dead. Sonkar was referred to Bilaspur for treatment, but he died on the way,” said the SP.

The deceased had complained of severe stomach pain after drinking liquor and their condition started deteriorating.

“The postmortem report of the deceased said that they were poisoned, and the sample of the liquor has been collected for investigation,” said the SP.

