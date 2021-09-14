Home / Cities / Others / Three Moga women held for holding fake Covid vaccination camp
At the fake Covid vaccination camp, the Moga women were injecting multivitamins, police have said. (HT Photo)
At the fake Covid vaccination camp, the Moga women were injecting multivitamins, police have said. (HT Photo)
others

Three Moga women held for holding fake Covid vaccination camp

Police said the Moga women were holding the fake Covid vaccinating camp by impersonating ASHA workers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:39 AM IST

Moga Police have arrested three women for allegedly organising a fake Covid-19 vaccination camp in Dharamkot. Police said they were administering multi-vitamins, but were not taking any money from residents. The accused are Manpreet Kaur, of Pandori village, Lovepreet Kaur, of Lohgarh Basti, and Harpreet Kaur, of Mandir village in Moga. Dharamkot DSP Shubeg Singh said, “The women were impersonating ASHA workers and have been booked for cheating.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.