Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three Nepalese pilgrims killed, 7 injured in road accident on Link Expressway

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Feb 22, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Officials reported that the victims were residents of Balva Chowk in Nepal’s Kanchanpur district and were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip.

Three Nepalese pilgrims, including two women, were killed and seven others sustained severe injuries when an SUV returning from Prayagraj collided with a tractor-trolley near Bansgaon on the Link Expressway late Friday night.

An SUV returning from Prayagraj collided with a tractor-trolley near Bansgaon on the Link Expressway late Friday night. (For representation only)
An SUV returning from Prayagraj collided with a tractor-trolley near Bansgaon on the Link Expressway late Friday night. (For representation only)

SP South Jitendra Kumar confirmed that the deceased—Harhar Devi (42), Vakalani Devi (41) and Parashuram (45)—died on the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital by Bansgaon police personnel.

Officials reported that the victims were residents of Balva Chowk in Nepal’s Kanchanpur district and were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip. Police informed their relatives in Nepal, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday afternoon to collect the bodies after postmortem procedures.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred around 12:30 am, likely due to the SUV driver dozing off and losing control of the vehicle.

Among the injured are Upendra Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Jitu Yadav, Mukesh, and two others, all of whom are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Gorakhpur.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On