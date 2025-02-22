Three Nepalese pilgrims killed, 7 injured in road accident on Link Expressway

Three Nepalese pilgrims, including two women, were killed and seven others sustained severe injuries when an SUV returning from Prayagraj collided with a tractor-trolley near Bansgaon on the Link Expressway late Friday night. An SUV returning from Prayagraj collided with a tractor-trolley near Bansgaon on the Link Expressway late Friday night. (For representation only)

SP South Jitendra Kumar confirmed that the deceased—Harhar Devi (42), Vakalani Devi (41) and Parashuram (45)—died on the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital by Bansgaon police personnel.

Officials reported that the victims were residents of Balva Chowk in Nepal’s Kanchanpur district and were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip. Police informed their relatives in Nepal, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday afternoon to collect the bodies after postmortem procedures.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred around 12:30 am, likely due to the SUV driver dozing off and losing control of the vehicle.

Among the injured are Upendra Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Jitu Yadav, Mukesh, and two others, all of whom are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Gorakhpur.