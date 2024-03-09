Three of a family found dead in Surat: Police

Ahmedabad: Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old boy, were found dead on Friday morning in their residence in the Limbayat area in Gujarat’s Surat, police said. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, the man identified as Somesh, 38, allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife and their son by poisoning them before taking his own life by hanging himself.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said they were informed about the incident by the neighbours. After reaching the spot, the police had to break open the house door.

The deceased, a native of South India, was working as a labourer in the construction industry and had settled in Surat several years ago, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (D Division) J T Sonara said prima facie indicates that Somesh tied his wife to the bed and potentially used a pillow to end her life after administering poison. After killing his wife, he allegedly poisoned their seven-year-old son before taking his own life by hanging.

Surat joint commissioner of police Wabang Jamir said the police found a mobile phone and a note at the scene. The discovery of a mobile phone led investigators to find evidence of sending a message to his brother before the incident in the Telugu language.

In the message, Somesh expressed his intent to end his life and in the handwritten note, he apologized to his mother-in-law, said police.

The phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for investigation and the police have enlisted the assistance of an interpreter to translate the content. Police said that his brother, upon reading the text, reached Surat.