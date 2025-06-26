Three of a family found dead on cot in Pratapgarh

Three members of a family were found dead in the Sagarasundarpur market area, falling under the Lilapur police station of Pratapgarh, on Thursday. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

The bodies of a shopkeeper, his wife and his mother were found on the same bed. The six-month-old child of the shopkeeper was found bawling, hugging his mother’s body, while the mentally ill maternal grandmother of the shopkeeper was found asleep on the ground floor of the house.

Additional superintendent of police, West, Sanjay Rai, said that the initial investigation suggests the possibility of poisoning, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination reports come in.

Yashoda Devi, a resident of Sagarasundarpur market under Lilapur police station area, situated on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway, had married her only daughter, Asha Devi, to Ramesh Kumar Patwa, resident of Kaiparganj, Rae Bareli. Asha started living in her mother’s house after separating from her husband.

Asha’s son, Ankit Patwa, 26, used to run a cosmetic shop in the outer room of the house. On Wednesday night, Asha, Ankit, Ankit’s wife, Riya, 22, and 6-month-old son were sleeping on the same bed on the first floor of the house.

Asha’s 75-year-old mentally ill mother, Yashoda Devi, was lying on a cot on the ground floor. When the milkman arrived at 5 am on Thursday, he found the door closed and started calling out. Neighbour Manoj Patwa, also called out but failed to get any response.

On receiving information, police arrived on the scene of the incident after which neighbours broke the door and went inside. All three bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Mentally ill Yashoda was lying on a cot in the front room. When people reached the first floor, Ankit, his mother Asha and wife Riya were found dead on the bed. Foam was coming out of their mouths.