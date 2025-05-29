Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Three sisters drown while bathing in river Rapti, bodies recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 29, 2025 06:00 AM IST

.Local fishermen who heard her screams rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived, it was too late to save the other three

: The bodies of three young girls who drowned while bathing in the Rapti River were recovered on Wednesday afternoon by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police. The drowning took place on Tuesday evening in Mirhiriya village, under the Campierganj police station area of Gorakhpur district. The victims have been identified as Arfeen,16, and Sabreen ,14, who were sisters, and their cousin Naziya,12,. All three were residents of the same village.

One of the girls, Sakeena ,25, cousin of the deceased Naziya, was rescued by villagers after she cried for help. (For representation only)
According to officials, four girls two sisters and their two cousins had gone to the riverbed to collect clay for plastering the walls of their house ahead of the Bakrid festival. After collecting the clay, they decided to take a bath in the river. However, they ventured too deep into the water, leading to the tragic drowning.

Circle officer Gaurav Kumar Tripathi stated that recent moderate rainfall had increased the river’s current, contributing to the incident. One of the girls, Sakeena ,25, cousin of the deceased Naziya, was rescued by villagers after she cried for help. Local fishermen who heard her screams rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived, it was too late to save the other three. The SDRF divers launched an intensive search operation and successfully recovered all three bodies.

