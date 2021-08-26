Three-day Khelo Haryana Games to begin on Friday

At least 9,670 players of the under-18 age group from all over the state will take part in 20 sporting events of the Khelo Haryana Games starting this Friday.

The three-day event will be held in six districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra – and end on Sunday.

Giriraj Singh, deputy director of the department of sports and youth affairs, said 2,420 players will showcase their talents in Gurugram where four-sport events – handball, kabaddi, archery and swimming – will be conducted, followed by 2,090 players in shooting, athletics and wrestling in Faridabad.

Kurukshetra, a hub of hockey from where four players played in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, will host 2,058 players in four events – hockey, cycling, volleyball and basketball. Ambala will host 1,342 players of kho-kho, gymnastics, badminton and judo.

And, 1,232 players will take part in football, table tennis and boxing events to be held in Karnal. Yamunanagar will entertain 528 players of weight-lifting and lawn tennis.

In the run-up to Khelo India Games next year, these games are taking place for the first time in Haryana.

As a preventive measure due to a possible third wave of coronavirus, the state government in July decided to postpone the Khelo India Games to February 2022 that was scheduled for November this year.

The deputy director said opening and closing ceremonies will be organised district-wise and Covid- appropriate behaviour will be followed.

Cash prize of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 will be given to players winning gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Outstanding performance by the hockey teams in Tokyo and Neeraj Chopra winning gold has given a fresh push to the sportspersons in state.

Kavita, 17, a young hockey player from Karnal, is going to Faridabad for the games. Her mother is a domestic servant and she lost her father in 2014.

“We were not able to do much practice due to Covid-19 and the lockdown but I’m excited to play again after almost two years. I’ve played the sport at district and state level events in the past as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ambala deputy commissioner Vikram chaired a meeting regarding preparations for the games in his office on Tuesday. District sports officer K Satyan said all four games will be organised in the Cantonment sub-division.