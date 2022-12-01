Three-day UPCON-2022 at IIIT-A from Dec 2

Three-day 9th IEEE UP section international conference on electrical, computer and electronics engineering—UPCON-2022— is going to be organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) at the institute’s Jhalwa campus from Friday.

The opening remarks will be delivered by president of Asia Pacific Neural Network Society (APNNS), Prof Seiichi Ozawa. Eminent experts including director of IIT-Indore, Prof Suhas S Joshi and the officiating director of IIIT-A, Prof RS Verma will also grace the occasion, informed member of the organising committee of the conference, Sonali Agarwal.

IIIT-A’s head of the IT Department Prof Pavan Chakraborty and senior faculty member of the same department Prof Vrijendra Singh will also address the conference, she added.

Agarwal said this conference will provide an excellent platform to researchers to present their research work and is known as the UP-Section’s conference. The conference is technically and financially sponsored by IEEE UP Section. There would be multiple sessions in the conference covering almost all areas of Electrical, Computer and Electronics Engineering.

IEEE UP Section interfaces with the industries and academia through various technical and humanitarian activities. This Section organises various activities throughout the year.

Keynote speakers at the meet would include Prof David Doermann from University at Buffalo, USA, Prof Dawid Janas from Silesian University of Technology, Poland, Prof SN Singh from IIT-Kanpur who is also director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior besides Meng Lin from Ritsumeikan University, Japan and Celia Shahnaz, the 2022 IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE) Committee Chair.