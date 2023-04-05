Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A three-year-old male rhino calf was attacked and killed by another male rhino in the rhino rehabilitation area II (RRA-2) in Belarayan range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR). Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa (HT Photo)

The casualty came to light after patrolling teams spotted the rhino carcass lying near Chhanga nullah in the rhino area late on Monday evening, said Rengaraju Tamilselvan, deputy director, DTR.

Rengaraju, who visited the spot and inspected the carcass, said that “the post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday by a team of three veterinary doctors, in the presence of a sub divisional officer and WWF representative Rohit Ravi as per NTCA guidelines, described cause of death due to rupture of diaphragm and intestine.

“Multiple rupture and puncture wounds detected on the shoulder and abdominal area indicated the calf sustained fatal injuries during its conflict with another rhino.

“The carcass of the rhino, which was stated to be a three year old male and an offshoot of Rhino Kalpana, was disposed of in the forests after the post-mortem examination.”

Significantly, RRA-2 was started in April 2018 with four rhinos in a fenced area of 14 sq km to promote gene diversity among rhinos and their conservation.

No tourist activities have been allowed in RRA-2 and visitors are allowed to visit only RRA-1 at south Sonaripur range in DTR, where 40 rhinos exist.

The rhino population in RRA-2 reached six a few years back, endorsing the adaptable environment and habitat for rhinos. However, the recent rhino casualty on Monday has come as a disappointment for the authorities as well as wildlife lovers.