Thunderstorms, rain, lightning kill 8 in Bihar

AURANGABAD An uprooted tree on a street in Patna late on Wednesday. (PTI)

Eight people died across Bihar since Wednesday’s thunderstorm, rain and lightning, Disaster Management Department officials said on Thursday. According to officials, two deaths were reported from Danapur in Patna, one each from Saran, Madhubani and Darbhanga and two people reportedly died in Bairia, West Champaran.

In Patna, the strong storm and rain on Wednesday evening badly affected normal life. Power supply and traffic system collapsed due to falling trees and electric poles caused by strong winds. Two people were killed when a wall of an underconstruction five-storey building collapsed due to a thunderstorm in the Rupaspur police station area of Danapur.

Strong winds and rain led to waterlogging on the roads, affecting traffic. Train services on the Patna-Ara rail line came to a standstill because trees fell on overhead electric wires between Bihta-Kulharia. Because of this, many important trains including Tejas Rajdhani, Sampoorna Kranti, Magadh Express were parked at various stations.

According to district officials, a strong storm killed two youths at different places in West Champaran district on Wednesday. A two-year-old boy was also injured. According to officials, a youth Virendra Kumar, 25, died after being buried under a tree at Sirisiya in Malahi Balua, while an older man named Indradev Mukhiya died when an e-rickshaw overturned.

A 70-year-old man, Panchi Devi, died after being hit by a heavy hailstorm in Jiraul Navtoli village under the Khirhar police station area of Madhubani district on Wednesday evening. According to locals, it was a double tragedy for the family as Devi’s grandson was about to get married.

Similar deaths due to falling trees, thunderstorms, and the collapse of some construction were reported from other districts such as Saran and Darbhanga.

Meanwhile, A 50-year-old man, the uncle of a groom, was killed by a lightning strike just before the ‘bidayee’ (send-off) of the bride at Gamharia village under the Mali police station area of Aurangabad district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Akshya Ram, a resident of Atal Bigha village under the Madanpur police station area, had gone to Gamharia to attend his nephew’s marriage with the daughter of Govind Ram on Wednesday. Early in the morning, before the bride’s ‘bidayee’, Akshay went toward the fields to relieve himself. The weather changed and lightning struck the man resulting in his death on the spot, police said.

Upon receiving information, the Mali police reached the incident spot and sent the body to Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad for a postmortem.

Mali SHO Subodh Kumar Mandal said that an Unnatural Death (UD) case has been registered based on the application of the deceased’s father Raghu Ram and the police are investigating.

The UD cases are registered for deaths admittedly caused by an accident or a natural disaster.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain at different places in Bihar until May 3. During the next 24 hours, the weather will remain normal with cloudy skies, strong winds and scattered rain at some places in the southern parts of the state.

(With Patna Bureau inputs)