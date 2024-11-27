Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tikait attends Kisan Panchayat in U.P’s Mohammadi Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Nov 27, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Tikait said no government intended to hear the problems of the farmers and they should remain united and firm for peaceful agitations to highlight their issues

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Tikait spokesperson Rakesh Tikait called upon the farmers’ community to stay united to resolve their issues.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait handing over charter of demands to sub divisional magistrate in Mohammadi on Wednesday (HT Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait handing over charter of demands to sub divisional magistrate in Mohammadi on Wednesday (HT Photo)

While attending a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ held at Mohammadi Mandi Samiti in the Kheri district on Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait said no government intended to hear the problems of the farmers and they should remain united and firm for peaceful agitations to highlight their issues.

Tikait said farmers were faced with a number of problems these days. He added governments did not facilitate the farmers and small traders. First farmers and now the small traders were at the mercy of large companies and the farmers should be ready for an agitation.

In the farmers’ meet, issues related to Kheri farmers, including their pending sugarcane dues, recent changes in ‘khasra khataunis’, human-animal conflicts in the Terai region, including Kheri, Pilibhit, Bahraich districts affecting farmers and their farming, paddy crop procurement, shortage of fertilisers, were discussed.

The Kisan Panchayat concluded with Tikait along with the district president of his outfit, Dilbagh Singh Sandhu, district secretary Monu Yadav, Ajeet Singh, Rajpal Sharma, Balbir Singh and others handed over a charter of demands to Kheri district magistrate through Mohammadi SDM.

DEO KANT PANDEY

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On