Tikait attends Kisan Panchayat in U.P’s Mohammadi Mandi

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Tikait spokesperson Rakesh Tikait called upon the farmers' community to stay united to resolve their issues.

While attending a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ held at Mohammadi Mandi Samiti in the Kheri district on Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait said no government intended to hear the problems of the farmers and they should remain united and firm for peaceful agitations to highlight their issues.

Tikait said farmers were faced with a number of problems these days. He added governments did not facilitate the farmers and small traders. First farmers and now the small traders were at the mercy of large companies and the farmers should be ready for an agitation.

In the farmers’ meet, issues related to Kheri farmers, including their pending sugarcane dues, recent changes in ‘khasra khataunis’, human-animal conflicts in the Terai region, including Kheri, Pilibhit, Bahraich districts affecting farmers and their farming, paddy crop procurement, shortage of fertilisers, were discussed.

The Kisan Panchayat concluded with Tikait along with the district president of his outfit, Dilbagh Singh Sandhu, district secretary Monu Yadav, Ajeet Singh, Rajpal Sharma, Balbir Singh and others handed over a charter of demands to Kheri district magistrate through Mohammadi SDM.

