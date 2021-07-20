Tilak Nagar: Domestic help held for kidnapping employer’s daughter

New Delhi: A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly kidnapping her employer’s three-year-old daughter from their home in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar and demanding ₹42,000, including her salary, for her safe return.

Police said the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl on Monday afternoon as she was annoyed at being scolded by her employer.According to police, the accused allegedly called the child’s mother and threatened to kill the toddler and commit suicide if she did not receive the ransom amount in her bank account.

The domestic help was caught and the kidnapped child was safely rescued within three hours, after the Rajasthan Police -- acting on a tip-off from their counterparts in Delhi -- intercepted a bus, heading to Alwar, they were travelling in near Bhiwadi-Alwar border, senior police officers said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the child’s mother, who is a single parent and works in a costume export company in Delhi, approached the Patel Nagar police, claiming that her daughter was kidnapped by her domestic help between 3pm and 3.30 pm, while she was out for work.

“The complainant told us that she had scolded the domestic help in the morning for not doing household work properly,” said the officer.

Police said a case of kidnapping for ransom was registered and multiple teams scanned the CCTV cameras from the complainant’s neighbourhood, which purportedly showed the help leaving with the child.

Investigators learnt that the suspect belonged to Alwar in Rajasthan and had been working at the complainant’s house for the past eight months. Suspecting that she may have left for her hometown, police teams contacted their counterparts in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Alwar and Sikar areas and sought their assistance in rescuing the child.

“The Rajasthan Police started checking private and public vehicles entering Rajasthan through Delhi borders. Around 6pm, the Bhiwadi police found the suspect travelling in a bus with the child. The suspect was caught and the child was safely rescued. We sent a team along with the complainant,” said the officer, adding the team returned with the suspect, the child and her mother.