TIPRA Motha satisfied after talks with Assam CM over demands of tribals welfare

A day after leaving for Guwahati to meet Assam chief minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chairperson Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura’s royal scion and chief of TIPRA Motha, a regional party, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma expressed satisfaction on Thursday with the discussion on resolving different issues of the tribal population.

Debbarma's party leaders said they were satisfied with the discussion on their demands.

In a late evening tweet, Pradyot Kishore wrote, “Thank you @himantabiswa for your assurance and statement today . We are keen to resolve the indigenous peoples issues and we are glad the process has been initiated in a time bound manner. I also thank the home minister @AmitShah who has taken the time and effort to address the problems of our tiprasa people. The tiprasa are united (thansa) for a better future and I am willing to sacrifice everything for our people”.

The TIPRA Motha is currently the main opposition party after bagging 13 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Tripura.

Debbarma’s party leaders who accompanied him to Guwahati , returned to Agartala and said they were satisfied with the discussions on the Greater Tipraland and constitutional solution for the tribals.

“Many of our MLAs joined the discussion in Guwahati. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma explained to us how the central government is working to ensure people of all sections can live with identity and dignity. I am happy that he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) explained to us about the outlook of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for Tripura,” said opposition leader Animesh Debbarma.

Pradyot Kishore had threatened to sit for fast unto death if the Centre failed to appoint interlocutor by March 28, but it was withdrawn without any announcement.

He, earlier, announced through social media that Shah had assured us to appoint an interlocutor by March 27 to start discussions on the issue.

The ruling BJP held their meeting with the TIPRA Motha in presence of Shah and other central leaders at Agartala on March 8 after swearing-in ceremony of the BJP ministers including chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

After the meeting, the TIPRA Motha chief said that they were assured to appoint an interlocutor for the constitutional solution for the welfare of the tribal population.

The TIPRA Motha party was floated in 2021 keeping Greater Tipraland demand in the forefront.

Two months after formation, the TIPRA Motha replaced the CPM from power in the 28-seated Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The BJP bagged single majority by winning 32 seats and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got only one seat in the recently concluded assembly polls.

The CPM lost its main opposition tag by securing 11 seats while the Congress bagged three seats.

Currently, the BJP has 31 seats as union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik who won from Dhanpur seat, resigned to retain her central minister’s post.

Dhanpur was home turf of former chief minister Manik Sarkar.