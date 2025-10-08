TMC delegation from WB to visit Tripura to assess damage to party office

A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from West Bengal will visit Tripura on Wednesday to assess the damage done to their party office by unidentified people in protest against attack on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. WB CM Mamata Banerjee met BJP MP Khagen Murmu who was injured in attack during his visit to flood-affected areas. (ANI photo)

“In the wake of this grave attack, a five-member delegation from our state will visit Tripura tomorrow to assess the situation, stand in full solidarity with our colleagues and co-workers, and raise the matter officially with the State Administration. Intimidation, violence, and vendettas will never silence us. Democracy, law and the people’s mandate will always prevail over BJP’s BRUTE POLITICS”, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote on his official X account.

The delegation will comprise of Pratima Mondal, Saayoni Ghosh, Birbaha Hansda, Kunal Ghosh, Sudip Raha and Sushmita Dev.

“Unable to defeat the Trinamool Congress at the ballot box in Bengal, BJP has unleashed its full machinery to provoke violence in states where they hold power. Their karyakartas ATTACKED and RANSACKED our Party office in Tripura, under the watchful eyes of the Tripura Police, laying bare their VINDICTIVE and LAWLESS mindset”, he wrote after the incident.

Reacting to the developments, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We didn’t enter the TMC party office and damage anything there. As a token protest, we just pulled out their flags and flex banners installed in front of their party office”.

Murmu, an MP from Malda district, was assaulted, and stones were thrown on his car by some villagers at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, where he went with Ghosh to assess the damage. The BJP won the Nagrakata assembly seat in 2021.

Murmu, Ghosh and other BJP leaders accused the TMC of plotting the attack.