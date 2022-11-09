TN: Bear, captured for mauling three men, dies after release into the wild

A female bear, which was captured after she attacked and injured three men in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadi, has reportedly died after forest officials sedated the animal to release her back into the forest on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of the attack near the foothills of the Western Ghats, in which the bear is seen mauling the face of man, began circulating a day ago. Officials from the forest department, along with the police and veterinarians from the Tirunelveli college and research centre, captured the sloth bear and administered a sedative to the 10-year-old animal. The bear was later let back into the forest where it was found dead on Tuesday.

“It died due to shortness of breath,” said an official.

The man, a local vendor, panicked when he saw the bear and rammed his two-wheeler into the animal, provoking the attack. Two others who rushed to rescue the man were also injured in the process of trying to help him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Climber fights bear attacking it while hanging from rock ledge. Watch terrifying viral video

The three men were rescued by villagers and admitted to the Tirunelveli government medical college. “They are responding well to the treatment,” the official said.

The horrific incident happened in Pethanpillai Kudiyiruppu village on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON