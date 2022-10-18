Climber fights bear attacking it while hanging from rock ledge. Watch terrifying viral video

A scary yet fascinating video of a climber fighting off a bear was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video has created a buzz and gone viral. The incident took place at Mount Futago in Japan.

“October 1, 2022. I was attacked by a bear from behind while descending the rocky ridge of Mt.Futago in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Instead of fear, I switched to the feeling that if it was coming, I had no choice but to face it. Keep screaming and intimidating. Pound with Hammer Fist. Front kick,” he wrote.

The climber then added how he feels the bear attacked him after he unknowingly invaded its territory. “Looking back at the video, it seems that the bear attacked me to protect the cub. I invaded bear territory, but since they attacked me, I defended myself with self-defense,” he explained.

“I learned karate when I was a child, but I like mixed martial arts now, so maybe I could use hammer fist instead of punches. I always have a bear bell, but I mute it when descending rocks because it is noisy. The bear family went down, so I climbed back up to the summit. After taking a breather, I returned the way I came and descended. My hands were scratched and cut from desperately holding on to the rock. My right wrist was slightly sprained after hammering the rock and the bear,” he explained and concluded the post.

Take a look at the hair-raising video:

The video was posted on October 5. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than 1.1 million views. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He's incredibly lucky that he was able to parry the first attack,” posted a YouTube user. “This is the most insane video I've ever seen. I'm so glad you were able to defend yourself. Well done!,” commented another. “That bear has a viral video on ‘Beartube’ about coming face-to-face with a human,” joked a third. “I can only imagine how he felt once the adrenaline wore off. The sheer exhaustion and weakness after facing that bear. Very scary,” wrote a fourth.