TN gets over 8.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines; test positivity rate up in few district

The Centre on Tuesday sent additional 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines besides the 3,60,000 doses sent from its central stock in order to meet the state’s demands.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government received 8,60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu received an additional consignment of more than 8.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses, and the same reached the Chennai Airport on Tuesday, Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi reported.

The new consignment came after the state received 18,030,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses last week, which were distributed across all districts. On Monday, however, the state was staring at a possible vaccine shortage with the available stock at 3,42,800 jabs.

The development comes amid the Tamil Nadu health department’s consistent demands with the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) for more vaccine jabs. The Central government, following repeated appeals by the state government, agreed to provide additional 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, the Centre sent a total of 3,60,000 Covishield vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu from its central stock. In the same flight, additional 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines were sent in order to meet the demands of the state. Thus, the state government received 8,60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday.

The consignment was taken to the Tamil Nadu government’s warehouse at Periamet from the Chennai Airport, and from there, the vaccine doses were sent to all the zones. State health department officials said that the vaccines will be distributed across districts from the zonal warehouses.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,904 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The state tested 133,149 samples, of which, 1,904 men and 810 women were found to have contracted the virus. Among the infected are 113 children below the age of 12 and 296 persons aged above 60. Districts such as Madurai, Krishnagiri and Erode have witnessed a surge in terms of Covid-19 test positivity rate as opposed to the preceding day’s cases.

The state also logged 30 new fatalities, with 22 succumbing to the virus at government hospitals and the remaining eight at private hospitals. The death currently stands at 33,782. A total of 2,439 fresh recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

