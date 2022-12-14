To ease traffic, authorities start construction of Sadar railway gate underpass

LUCKNOW In a relief to traders, residents, and commuters, the construction of Sadar railway gate underpass has begun. It is expected to reduce the occurrence of traffic snarls in Purana Qila Colony and Sadar Bazar.

The underpass is one of the projects being overlooked by Union defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. It is being built after locals met representatives of the defence minister. Subsequently, DRM SK Sapra, senior DCM and the railway team were asked to conduct a survey for the underpass.

At present, the residents of Cantt and Purana Qila areas have to travel a long distance as the Sadar railway gate, which connects Lucknow to the Cantt area, has been closed. This has led to road congestion and traffic jams becoming a daily affair.

To address these issues, an elevated road will soon be constructed in place of the dilapidated bridge connecting KKV College and Azad Basti. Besides, the Hyder Canal drain -- passing through Azad Basti under the bridge -- will also be cleaned. These projects are set to provide relief to residents of Clay Square, Purana Quila, Udayganj, and other nearby densely populated areas.