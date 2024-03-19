 To promote wellness tourism: BHU’s faculty of Ayurveda inks MoU with Korean foundation - Hindustan Times
To promote wellness tourism: BHU’s faculty of Ayurveda inks MoU with Korean foundation

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 19, 2024 07:57 PM IST

The MoU also provides for holding joint seminars and conferences in the wellness and culture tourism in the traditional medicines of both countries, besides supporting exchange and training of experts.

Banaras Hindu University and Yeongdeok Culture & Tourism Foundation, Republic of South Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for academic and research cooperation in the area of traditional medicines of India and South Korea. The MoU was signed by registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh and Lee Tae Ho, executive director, Yeongdeok Culture & Tourism Foundation, at the Central Registry, BHU.

BHU is a pioneering institution when it comes to study, research, and application of Indian traditional medicine. (File photo)
BHU is a pioneering institution when it comes to study, research, and application of Indian traditional medicine. (File photo)

The understanding paves the way for development and operation of wellness and culture tourism based on the traditional medicines of both the countries.

It is to be noted that BHU is a pioneering institution when it comes to study, research, and application of Indian traditional medicine. The varsity’s faculty of Ayurveda under the Institute of Medical Sciences, is known globally for its contribution in the field of traditional medicine.

The traditional medicines of India and South Korea find many similarities in terms of principles as well as practices. The understanding is expected to further boost the mutual cooperation in the area between the two countries and open new avenues of opportunities in healthcare, education, wellness industry, and cultural ties.

