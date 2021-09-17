Home / Cities / Others / To woo UP voters, AAP promises 24X7 power supply, 300 free units
Sisodia said people in Delhi were now getting 24x7 uninterrupted power supply. (Pic for representation)
To woo UP voters, AAP promises 24X7 power supply, 300 free units

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia promised to waive off pending electricity dues of 48 lakh families which got inflated bills and free electricity for farmers in Uttar Pradesh.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:04 AM IST

Lucknow: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced here on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide 300 units of free electricity to people of Uttar Pradesh, waive off pending power bills of 48 lakh families and ensure 24x7 supply if the party was voted to power in the coming state assembly polls due early next year.

Sisodia was in Lucknow to make the announcement.

“The AAP will provide every family 300 units of free electricity if the party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh,” Sisodia told media persons here.

“Under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, people in Delhi are getting zero electricity bills. We will do the same in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He also promised to waive off pending electricity dues of 48 lakh families in the state. “If the AAP is voted to power, we will cancel pending electricity dues of 48 lakh families who got inflated bills,” he said.

Pointing out the AAP government’s success in Delhi, Sisodia said: “In Delhi, there was huge demand of generators and invertors before 2015. But now people are getting 24x7 uninterrupted power supply.”

On the occasion, Sisodia also announced free electricity for farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP intends to contest 100 assembly seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh, for which it has announced names of probable candidates.

The party has also announced that it will not enter into pre-poll alliance with any political party.

At present the AAP is trying to mobilise support with its ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

