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    Miss Universe Thailand stage turns into a culinary runway

    Centered around the theme ”Fruits & Food: Thailand Soft Power,” 77 contestants strutted down the runway in elaborate, larger-than-life outfits inspired by food

    Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 18:33:16 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The Miss Universe Thailand 2026 stage transformed into a delicious spectacle during its official national costume competition held on August 18 in Bangkok.

    The runway offered a full-course visual feast, with delegates sporting creative ensembles ranging from a giant plate of Pad Thai and mango sticky rice to floating market coconut boats, local fruit vendors. (Photo: Instagram)
    The runway offered a full-course visual feast, with delegates sporting creative ensembles ranging from a giant plate of Pad Thai and mango sticky rice to floating market coconut boats, local fruit vendors. (Photo: Instagram)

    Centred around the official theme ”Fruits & Food: Thailand Soft Power,” all 77 contestants representing the country’s 77 provinces strutted down the runway in elaborate, larger-than-life outfits inspired by their local delicacies and agricultural produce.

    High fashion met marine life as a participant wore a giant shrimp costume on the runway (Photo: Instagram)
    High fashion met marine life as a participant wore a giant shrimp costume on the runway (Photo: Instagram)

    The runway offered a full-course visual feast, with delegates sporting creative ensembles ranging from a giant plate of Pad Thai and mango sticky rice to floating market coconut boats, local fruit vendors.

    Pageant organisers designed the showcase to highlight Thailand’s rich culinary identity and project its cultural influence onto the global stage.

    Culinary heritage took center stage with a vibrant runway look inspired by Pad Thai (Photo: Instagram)
    Culinary heritage took center stage with a vibrant runway look inspired by Pad Thai (Photo: Instagram)

    The contestants competed for cumulative points toward the main pageant title, with the eventual winner set to be crowned with the “Celestial Ascent” crown on August 23 before heading on to represent the nation at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Miss Universe Thailand Stage Turns Into A Culinary Runway
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