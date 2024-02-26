 Top Tripura forest officer suspended over controversial naming of big cats - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Top Tripura forest officer suspended over controversial naming of big cats

Top Tripura forest officer suspended over controversial naming of big cats

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Feb 26, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya of the Calcutta HC’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench ordered the cancellation of the names to avoid further controversy

Tripura principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife and ecotourism) Prabin Lal Agrawal has been allegedly suspended after sparking a controversy over naming a zoo lion and lioness Akbar and Sita, respectively.

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

No official confirmation has been received on the issue so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The suspension came following a complaint filed by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) before the Calcutta high court over the naming of the animals that were brought to the North Bengal Wild Animals Park in North Bengal’s Siliguri from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park on February 12 as part of an exchange programme.

In the writ petition, the VHP stated that naming an animal after a religious deity violated religious sentiments of the Hindus.

The North Bengal zoological park authorities denied the naming of these animals.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya of the Calcutta HC’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench ordered the cancellation of the names to avoid further controversy.

Prabin Lal Agrawal is a 1994-batch IFS officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On