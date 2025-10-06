Kolkata, Despite inclement weather and landslides affecting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Dooars, tourists are arriving in significant numbers to these places, tour operators said on Monday. Tourist footfall continues in north Bengal despite weather disruptions

According to room availability data from West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation hotels and lodges, there have been few or no cancellations in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, except in pockets severely affected by landslides.

However, the forested Dooars and Terai regions, where low-lying areas remain flooded, have witnessed a higher rate of hotel and homestay booking cancellations, officials said.

"We had thought there would be mass cancellations, but to our surprise, today also tourists are arriving," Raj Basu, convenor of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, told PTI over phone from Siliguri. The tourist destinations in north Bengal remain choc-a-bloc during the Durga Puja season, which continues till Diwali, with travellers from different parts of the country as also from within the state visiting these places.

Officials said traffic movement to and from Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts is being gradually restored.

"Traffic movement from Darjeeling is being done via NH-55, while Pankhabari Road is open from Kurseong to Siliguri," an official said.

Basu said even some trekking groups were leaving for Sandakphu, the highest place in Darjeeling hills, after reaching Siliguri from various places.

He said that cancellation of bookings of hotel and homestays have taken place in facilities at Mirik, Bijanbari and Sukhia in Darjeeling district as these places have been affected by landslides and floods.

To assist stranded tourists, the state government has arranged special bus services from Siliguri to various destinations, including Kolkata.

The West Bengal Police has also launched a helpline for tourists stranded in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars and Terai regions.

There has been almost no rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, weather officials said.

Alipurduar and Cooch Behar have, however, received significant amounts of rainfall during this period, it said.

The India Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain at a few places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar for the next couple of days.

