Trader’s accountant robbed of 85 lakh at gunpoint in Hapur

In a daylight robbery, bike-borne criminals looted ₹85 lakh at gunpoint from the accountant of a ghee and edible oil trader near Saraswati Medical College on the Hapur–Ghaziabad Highway in Hapur on Monday. The incident has triggered panic among traders and commuters, as the accused managed to flee despite the crime occurring on a busy stretch of the highway. (Pic for representation only)

According to the police, the victim, Ajay Pal, a resident of Dadri, works as an accountant for ghee and oil trader Gopal. On Monday, Ajay Pal had collected payments from two traders in Hapur— ₹55 lakh from one and ₹30 lakh from another—and was returning to Ghaziabad on his motorcycle via the highway.

As Ajay Pal reached the flyover near Saraswati Medical College, two unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle approached him from behind and kicked his bike, causing him to fall on the road. Before he could react, the accused allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol, threatened him, and snatched the bag containing the cash. The attackers then fled the spot on their motorcycle.

Upon receiving information about the robbery, police teams rushed to the scene and launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. Checkpoints were set up and efforts were made to trace the accused through CCTV footage installed along the highway and nearby locations.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed the incident, stating that a total of ₹85 lakh was looted from the trader’s accountant. “Teams have been formed to track down the miscreants, and the case will be solved soon,” he said.