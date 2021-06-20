Traders demand fixed power bills waiver as Delhi unlocks gradually

With markets and other economic activities unlocking in the national capital after almost six weeks of a lockdown that was effected to stem the crippling surge of Covid-19 infections, the traders’ community wants the Delhi government to waive off the fixed charges in power bills.

Traders and industry owners said they have suffered huge losses during the lockdown that was imposed last year as well as the one that was effected recently. Markets in Delhi pulled down their shutters on April 19 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and were allowed to reopen recently.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said, “Our markets were closed for close to two months. Last year too, the traders’ community incurred huge losses due to the pandemic. The fixed charges (on power biils) should be waived off as the markets were closed.”

Industry owners said while work has resumed, it will take time to pick up pace. The Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association has written to Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) requesting a waiver in fixed charges in power bills.

Ashish Garg, general secretary of Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association, said, “It takes time to resume business at full scale in the manufacturing sector, as workers are only starting to return from their hometown. We all are finding it difficult to sustain our businesses. The government should support the traders. It will be a huge relief if the fixed charges in power bills for the lockdown period are waived off.”

The Confederation of All India Micro and Small-Scale Industries has also written to the government regarding fixed charges. Ashok Gupta, president of the confederation and also of Udyog Nagar industrial area in West Delhi, said, “In Delhi, the business was completely shut due to the lockdown. We had written to the Delhi government requesting a waiver on fixed charges.”

A senior DERC official said, “It is for the Delhi government to decide. DERC cannot give subsidies and waivers.”

When contacted, Delhi government spokespersons didn’t comment on the matter.

Last year, various state governments had waived off the fixed charges for the lockdown period. The DERC announced the reduction of fixed charges by 50% on unused sanctioned load for non-domestic consumers in the Capital for April and May last year.