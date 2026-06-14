Traffic cop killed after being hit by two-wheeler, run over by goods vehicle

New Delhi: A 39-year-old Delhi Traffic Police head constable was killed on Saturday after being struck by a triple-ridden two-wheeler and subsequently run over by a goods vehicle near ISBT Kashmere Gate, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Anil, posted with the traffic unit and on duty at Ring Road near ISBT Kashmere Gate at the time of the incident. (Representative photo)

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The deceased was identified as Anil, posted with the traffic unit and on duty at Ring Road near ISBT Kashmere Gate at the time of the incident.

According to police, Anil was regulating traffic on the carriageway from Shanti Van towards Chandgi Ram Akhara when the two-wheelers with three people approached from the Hanuman Mandir side and hit him, causing him to fall onto the road.

Moments later, a goods vehicle ran over the traffic policeman, inflicting critical injuries, the officer said.

He was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the rider of the two-wheeler and two pillion passengers fled the scene, and efforts are underway to identify and trace them.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver of the goods vehicle was apprehended at the spot, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver of the goods vehicle was apprehended at the spot, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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Anil lived in a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur, south Delhi. His family resides in Jatganwara village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli district. Police said his relatives have been informed, and further legal proceedings are underway.