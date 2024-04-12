Traffic cops, residents repair damaged spots on Ggm roads

Gurugram: To reduce road accidents and ensure smooth movement of traffic within the city, the Gurugram traffic police in tandem with residents are getting damaged roads repaired on certain stretches. Gurugram traffic police personnel repairing potholes on Old MG Road in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Zonal traffic officers have been given the responsibility to earmark spots and patch them up with help from team members using bitumen and gravel. Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that the teams are using the material to repair damaged spots across the city for road safety.

“The zonal officers have been given the task of identifying the locations on public roads which can be repaired easily and manually as they know every nook and corner,” he said.

Vij said that more than 20-25 such spots have been repaired in the last 10 days by zonal traffic officers and their team members at various intersections and roads.

The traffic police have got 11,250 kilograms of bitumen mixed gravel from various sources including private firms via corporate social responsibility for the purpose, and local residents are also pitching in and getting the repair work done.

Suresh Rana, a zonal traffic officer at ITI Chowk on MG Road, while repairing a damaged area, said though it’s not their responsibility to repair roads but they were doing it for the safety of commuters.

“Every day, we see especially two-wheeler riders and pedestrians facing problems due to these damaged spots. It is better that we repair it when resources are available to us,” Rana said.

Arvind Singh, a Sector-14 resident, got a 20 feet stretch of the MG Road, which is under GMDA, near the entrance of Old DLF Colony repaired by pouring concrete on damaged areas at his own expense. “It was a deep crater from where vehicles took a U-turn or entered the colony. It was lying damaged for a year. I finally got it repaired on Wednesday. Approaching a government authority for getting it repaired would have taken several more months,” he said.

Chaitali Malhotra, an Ardee city resident, said they had repaired 11 internal roads till last year as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) didn’t re-build the stretches even after taking up their township in 2022.

“We collected ₹10,000-15,000 per family to pay a contractor for repairing the roads,” she said adding that the MCG had started construction at a few locations but the work was progressing very slowly as only seven out of 70 roads had been built so far. “No tender has been given yet for two 18-metres roads connecting Gate-1 to Gate-3 and Gate-3 to Artemis hospital,” she said.

Rosewood City in Sector-49 is another place where residents crowdfunded to get their internal roads repaired.

Meanwhile, an MCG official said, due to the model code of conduct, tenders or work orders for a few roads could not be issued. “Once, the general election ends, work will pick up pace. We continuously monitor road conditions and build them as per the need of the hour,” he said.

Amit Kumar Godara, GMDA executive engineer (infrastructure), said they did not know if traffic police personnel and local residents had taken the initiative to repair damaged roads. “We can’t stop someone who is willingly repairing a damaged spot,” he said. Godara said GMDA has over 300 km of master roads under its jurisdiction in Gurugram which they monitor round the year.