Traffic month begins in Prayagraj; cops to focus on awareness drives

Traffic month was inaugurated in Prayagraj on Wednesday to create awareness among the residents regarding traffic rules. (Sourced pic for representation)

The traffic police will also coordinate with other departments during the month for educating commuters and addressing civic woes.

Besides the commuters, the traffic police officials will also approach students at schools and colleges to educate them about traffic rules. Moreover, in a separate campaign, drivers of heavy vehicles along with common people, especially those living near highways, will also be covered.

Besides the awareness campaign, traffic police will strictly enforce traffic rules and penalize violators.

Traffic police will also coordinate with other agencies and departments for repair of roads and availability of facilities after receiving several complaints about poor roads and absence of basic infrastructure.

Cops, including traffic policemen, will be provided with first aid training with the help of health department so that they can provide immediate and primary treatment to those injured in road accidents.

Good Samaritans who have helped people during road mishaps will also be encouraged.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said that besides launching the awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and taking action against violators, strict action will be taken against those using modified silencers, pressure horns and hooters in their vehicles. Action will also be ensured against those causing air pollution, he added.

