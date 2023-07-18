Home / Cities / Others / Car catches fire after collision with truck in Saharanpur, four killed

Car catches fire after collision with truck in Saharanpur, four killed

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jul 18, 2023 10:45 PM IST

In a tragic incident, four people were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck near Chunheti bypass on Dehradun- Ambala road, in Saharanpur district on Tuesday.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was on way to Ambala from Dehradun when a truck rammed into it in an attempt to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover in the Rampur Maniharan area. (HT)
Rampur Maniharan police rushed to the spot but could not save the travellers as by that time the car had turned into a ball of fire.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was on way to Ambala from Dehradun when a truck rammed into it in an attempt to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover in the Rampur Maniharan area. “The impact of the accident was such that the car caught fire,” said superintendent of police (city) Abhimanyu Manglik.

The fire intensified quickly, but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system, leading to them being charred to death, he said.

The deceased have been identified Umesh Goel, 70, his wife Sunita Goel, 65, Amish Jindal, 55, and his wife Geeta Jindal, 50. They were members of the same family and residents of Jwalapur in Haridwar, said police.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the Rampur Maniharan police station.

Manglik said the victims’ relatives have been informed.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

