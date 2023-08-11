Assam: Four killed after falling inside country liquor brewing tank in Tinsukia

Four persons died in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday evening after falling into a country liquor brewing tank, police said. The deceased have been identified. (Representative file image)

The deceased have been identified, police said.

According to police, this was an illicit liquor brewing tank and the four persons accidentally fell inside the tank and inhaled toxic gases leading to their deaths.

“During the process a large amount of gas comes out and the four inhaled that gas after falling inside the tank,” a local resident told reporters.

Also Read: Jadavpur varsity student dies in fall, kin say was facing ragging

Police said they took the bodies to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead.

An official from Doomdooma Police station saidit is suspected that some toxic gas inside the tank led to their suffocation and subsequent death.

Police said that the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem once the report comes, the actual reason for the death will be ascertained.

The additional superintendent of police of Tinsukia district, Bivash Das said that one of the workers slipped and fell inside the tank initially. The other three also fell trying to save him.

“They must have inhaled some toxic gas inside the tank as various chemicals are used to brew the country liquor,” Das said.

Police revealed that the excise department in August 2022 had closed this illegal vend but the owners resumed business again after a few months.

“We’ll investigate the matter and cases will be registered against anyone involved in this,” an official said.