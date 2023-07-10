Nine killed, seven injured in road accident in UP’s Pratapgarh

In a tragic incident, nine persons including two women and a child, were killed and six others were injured when a gas tanker hit an auto in Leelapur area of Pratapgarh district on Monday afternoon.

The gas tanker that overturned after hitting the auto in Pratapgarh (HT)

The injured were referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj for treatment. Senior police officials reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the mishap through a tweet. He declared a compensation of ₹2 lakh to next of kin of those dead and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Resident of Bhairavpur under Jethwara police station, 26-year-old auto driver Satish Gautam was ferrying 15 passengers to Mohanganj in his vehicle. The auto had reached near Vikrampur turn in Leelapur area when a tanker coming from opposite direction on Varanasi-Lucknow highway lost control on the steering. The tanker hit the auto and then overturned on the highway.

Locals rushed to the spot and called the police. The passengers in the auto were rescued and rushed to the district hospital where three of them were declared dead on arrival. Others were referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. However, six of the injured died on the way to hospital following which the ambulance drivers returned to Pratapgarh with their bodies. The dead included two women and a child.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Srivastava and additional superintendent of police (West) Rohit Mishra reached the spot and carried out investigations.

Four of the deceased were identified as Iqbal Bahadur Singh, 40, Satish Kumar,35, Vimla,38, and Satish,40.

ASP Rohit Mishra said bodies of victims have been sent for autopsy. Efforts were on to identify others who were killed in the incident. Investigations revealed that the LPG tanker was going to Varanasi from Rae Bareli, he added.

