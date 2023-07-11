Death toll reaches 12 in Pratapgarh road mishap

Following the death of three more people late on Monday night, the death toll in the road mishap near Vikrampur in Pratapgarh district on Monday has reached 12. Nine persons were dead soon after an LPG tanker hit an auto on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in the afternoon. Those dead include three persons of the same family and two sisters.

A tempo truck got overturned after hitting a gas tanker, in Pratapgarh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50000 to those injured in the mishap.

Fearing leakage, police cordoned off the area and traffic movement resumed on the route after several hours when the tanker was removed from the spot.

Police officials said the auto was carrying 15 persons to Jethwara. The auto reached near Vikrampur when a tanker driver applied power brakes to avoid collision with a bike. However, he lost control of the steering and hit the auto. The auto was tossed away while the tanker overturned following the collision. The injured passengers were lying scattered when locals rushed to their rescue.

The police also reached the spot and called ambulances. Auto driver Satish Kumar Gautam 26, Harikesh Srivastava 63, Sheetla Prasad 67, Niraj Pandey 21, Mohd Rais 45, and his wife Gulshan 42 were declared brought dead at the district hospital. Radheyshyam 47, his wife Vimla 45, two sisters Shehnaz 33 and Ayesha 27 and a minor girl were sent to SRN hospital in Prayagraj where they also died while undergoing treatment later. The injured in the incident include Vima Devi, Iqbal Bahadur Singh, Satis Kumar Tiwari and Anubhav Mishra.

ASP East Vidyasagar Mishra said an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver for causing deaths due to negligence.

