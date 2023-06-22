Woman jumps into well with 3 kids in Pratapgarh district

A woman committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her three children after a tiff with her husband, police said. The incident happened in Aurangabad village, under the Kohdaur police station of Pratapgarh district, where villagers were shocked by the sight of the three bodies in a well on Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies.

Sohanlal, a resident of Aurangabad village, lived in Mumbai while his wife lived in their native village with their three children. Sohanlal had returned to the village around a month back and since then his wife was adamant about going with him to Mumbai with their children which ended in a heated argument.

On Wednesday evening, the woman left home with her children, (all below 10 years of age). Sohanlal was worried when he learned that his wife was not at her parents’ home in Ramganj area of Amethi district.

He began searching for his wife and children without informing the police. On Thursday morning, locals had gone to offer prayers close to the well when they spotted bodies in it.

Circle officer Karishma Gupta said that the bodies of the woman and her three children found in the well were sent for an autopsy. The woman’s kin have not made any allegations yet, she added.

