Alcoholic man kills father, uncle & aunt for denying ‘liquor money’ in Baghpat

MEERUT A horrific case of a triple murder in Baghpat’s Shabga village has sent shockwaves across the region. According to police, a village resident, Anjal (who goes by his first name), killed his father, uncle, and aunt as they didn’t give him money to buy liquor. The incident took place on Tuesday night under Chaprauli police station limits.

Accused Anjal has been arrested. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, SP Baghpat Arpit Vjayvargiva said that the accused, an alcoholic, strangulated three of his family members to death over liquor money. The victims have been identified as -- Veerpal (58), Sreepal (60), and Veermati (62).

After the killings, Anjal visited his other aunt in Sirsali, the neighbouring village. When he told her about the crime, his aunt rushed to Shabga only to find three dead bodies. Subsequently, she informed other villagers about the incident who then called the Chaprauli police. Accused Anjal has been arrested.

Police have said that Anjal committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. He had an altercation with his father and uncle over liquor money. To pacify them, his aunt Veermati intervened. However, later in the night, when they were all sleeping, Anjal strangulated them to death one by one. All three bodies have been sent for autopsy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}