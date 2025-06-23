Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Tripura becomes India’s third fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 23, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said, ‘if literacy in our country is not fulfilled, we cannot reach our destination’

AGARTALA: Tripura has been declared the third fully literate state in the country recording 95.6% literacy rate after Mizoram and Goa on Monday, said chief minister Manik Saha.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (File Photo)
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (File Photo)

A state is considered fully literate when its literacy rate exceeds 95%.

Citing recent data from ULLAS ( Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) - Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, chief minister Dr. Manik Saha announced this at a programme held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala today in presence of secretary of Ministry of Education Priti Mina, secretary of Tripura Education department Raval Hamendra Kumar, director of SCERT L Darlong, director of Secondary Education NC Sharma and others.

Saha said the literacy programme was earlier limited to teaching the people how to give signatures of their names, however, foundation literacy and numeracy reading, writing, basic arithmetic, critical life skill, vocational skills, continuing education, ongoing learning process of skill development, have been associated now.

While detailing the graph of literacy rate in the state, he said that the rate was 20.24% in 1961 and later it gradually improved to 60.44% in 1991 followed by 73.19% in 2001, 87.22% in 2011.

As per labour force survey in 2023-24, the literacy rate rose to 93.7% and then climbed to 95.6% in 2024-25.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. If literacy in our country is not fulfilled, we cannot reach our destination. I shall ask the Education department to address the rest of the people (in the state)”, said Saha while stressing the importance of reaching literacy in every household.

He added that a total 4,597 examinees appeared for the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test held on March 17 last year, of whom 3,581 cracked it. Later, another 14,179 examinees appeared for it on December 29 last year among whom, 13,909 passed it. Later, on March 23 this year, 5,819 out of the total 5,896 passed the test.

A total of 2,228 volunteers are associated with the programme throughout the state in support of 943 Samajik Chetana Kendras.

Saha further said that Tripura is progressing in every sector, citing second positions in GSDP after Assam and per capita income after Sikkim in the Northeast region.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura becomes India’s third fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On