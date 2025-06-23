Tripura becomes India’s third fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa

AGARTALA: Tripura has been declared the third fully literate state in the country recording 95.6% literacy rate after Mizoram and Goa on Monday, said chief minister Manik Saha. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (File Photo)

A state is considered fully literate when its literacy rate exceeds 95%.

Citing recent data from ULLAS ( Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) - Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, chief minister Dr. Manik Saha announced this at a programme held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala today in presence of secretary of Ministry of Education Priti Mina, secretary of Tripura Education department Raval Hamendra Kumar, director of SCERT L Darlong, director of Secondary Education NC Sharma and others.

Saha said the literacy programme was earlier limited to teaching the people how to give signatures of their names, however, foundation literacy and numeracy reading, writing, basic arithmetic, critical life skill, vocational skills, continuing education, ongoing learning process of skill development, have been associated now.

While detailing the graph of literacy rate in the state, he said that the rate was 20.24% in 1961 and later it gradually improved to 60.44% in 1991 followed by 73.19% in 2001, 87.22% in 2011.

As per labour force survey in 2023-24, the literacy rate rose to 93.7% and then climbed to 95.6% in 2024-25.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. If literacy in our country is not fulfilled, we cannot reach our destination. I shall ask the Education department to address the rest of the people (in the state)”, said Saha while stressing the importance of reaching literacy in every household.

He added that a total 4,597 examinees appeared for the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test held on March 17 last year, of whom 3,581 cracked it. Later, another 14,179 examinees appeared for it on December 29 last year among whom, 13,909 passed it. Later, on March 23 this year, 5,819 out of the total 5,896 passed the test.

A total of 2,228 volunteers are associated with the programme throughout the state in support of 943 Samajik Chetana Kendras.

Saha further said that Tripura is progressing in every sector, citing second positions in GSDP after Assam and per capita income after Sikkim in the Northeast region.