Tripura CM allots portfolios to council of ministers, keeps key departments to self

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday distributed portfolios to his council of ministers, two days after the swearing-in of the Tripura government while keeping the key departments, including home to himself. Dr Manik Saha took oath as the chief minister of Tripura on Wednesday (File Photo)

A notification released by the chief secretary on Friday stated that portfolios like home, health and family welfare, and public works department (PWD) would be with Dr Manik Saha.

Saha was sworn in as chief minister for the second time on March 8 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and several others.

Of the eight ministers to whom portfolios were distributed on Friday, are Ratanlal Nath, Pranajit Singharoy, Sushanta Chowdhury, Santana Chakma, Sudhangshu Das, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sukla Charan Noatia.

The finance, planning, and coordination with IT have been allocated to Singharoy, while power and agriculture have been entrusted to the senior party leader Nath.

Chowdhury was allocated departments of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, transport and tourism. The industries and commerce have been entrusted to the lone female minister of the cabinet Chakma, including, jail (home) and welfare of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Tribal welfare, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture and statistics was allocated to the new entry Debbarma.

Social welfare, youth affairs, and sports to Roy, and animal resource development to Das, including welfare of scheduled castes (SCs) and fisheries departments.

The lone member of BJP’s ally in the government IPFT Noatia was allocated departments of cooperation, tribal welfare and welfare of minorities.

All other departments which were not allocated to any minister would be looked after by the CM, officials from Saha’s office said.

The ruling BJP, with its allies, won the recently concluded elections in Tripura. Winning 32 of the 60-member seats in the assembly, the saffron party has retained power in Tripura by thwarting the challenge from the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, which made an impressive debut in assembly elections.