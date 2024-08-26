Tripura floods: IMD issues red alert, death toll at 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a red alert in South Tripura district and orange alert in Dhalai and Gomati districts with predictions of heavy rainfall as the state faces a crippling flood situation. HT Image

The death toll as of Sunday stood at 26, an official from of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. Over 1,17,000 persons have been rehabilitated at 525 relief camps in the state.

The state has incurred a loss of around ₹5000 crores due to the floods. The Centre has released a ₹40-crore package for rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

“Given the flood situation in Tripura, the Centre has approved the release of ₹40 crore as the central share from SDRF... Eleven NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state government,” Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on social media.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected tomorrow in many parts of the state. Nevertheless, the administration advised people to take precautionary measures.

All educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and private continue to remain closed until further notice.