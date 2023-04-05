Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tripura imposes ban on import of pigs as precaution against swine flu cases

Tripura imposes ban on import of pigs as precaution against swine flu cases

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 05, 2023 12:27 PM IST

The Assam government had banned import of pigs and poultry from other parts of the country last month

The Tripura government has imposed a ban on import of pigs from outside the state as a precautionary measure against sporadic cases of swine flu in several parts of the country.

Animal resource development department minister Sudhangshu Das added strict action will be taken against violators. (Representative file image)

“No import of pigs is allowed in the state without any departmental inspection. Stern action will be taken against anyone if found violating the order,” animal resource development department minister Sudhangshu Das informed media persons on the sidelines of a review meeting of fisheries department.

Also Read: Swine flu cases on the decline in Maharashtra

The Assam government had banned import of pigs and poultry from other parts of the country last month amid rise in cases of bird flu and African swine fever outside the northeast region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government tripura assam country order import swine flu bird flu rise minister state
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP