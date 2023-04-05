Tripura imposes ban on import of pigs as precaution against swine flu cases

The Tripura government has imposed a ban on import of pigs from outside the state as a precautionary measure against sporadic cases of swine flu in several parts of the country.

Animal resource development department minister Sudhangshu Das added strict action will be taken against violators. (Representative file image)

“No import of pigs is allowed in the state without any departmental inspection. Stern action will be taken against anyone if found violating the order,” animal resource development department minister Sudhangshu Das informed media persons on the sidelines of a review meeting of fisheries department.

Also Read: Swine flu cases on the decline in Maharashtra

The Assam government had banned import of pigs and poultry from other parts of the country last month amid rise in cases of bird flu and African swine fever outside the northeast region.