Tripura has become land-linked from being a landlocked state, says Amit Shah

Tripura has become “land-linked” from being “landlocked” with its improved connectivity and three pacts with militant groups in the last 10 years have brought peace and prosperity to the state, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah virtually addresses an appointment letter distribution programme of the Tripura government in Agartala on Wednesday. (@AmitShah)

Speaking virtually at an appointment letter distribution event organised by the Tripura government, Shah said that the state is heading towards progress under leadership of chief minister Dr. Manik Saha and more development was done in the seven-years’ regime of the BJP-led state government compared to the previous Left Front government that ruled for 35 years.

“Earlier, Tripura was known as a landlocked state. Today, it is known as land-linked state. Tripura is now connected via airways, railways, and land for overall development. After BJP formed the government in Tripura, the government worked to end unrest and corruption. Modiji himself, and the Government of India is committed for Tripura’s welfare”, Shah said.

He said that the Northeast started walking on the developmental path since the BJP-led NDA government came to power a decade back.

“Northeast was known for terrorism, infiltration, blockade, trafficking, drugs, corruption. Today the region is known for development, infrastructure, connectivity, investment, education, agriculture development,” he said.

A total of 369 pharmacists and lab technicians in the Health Department and 2,437 multi-tasking staffs at different government departments were provided appointment letters in the event organised at the Swami Vivekananda maidan in Agartala.

Shah that earlier jobs used to be provided to those persons who are members of a political party (CPI-M) but now jobs are offered without any kind of corruption, recommendation under the rule of Manik Saha.

He said in the last ten years, the central ministers visited the Northeast for more than 700 times.

He said that the prolonged two-decade old problem of Bru migrants was solved by providing permanent residences, education, health services, and employment to them.

Chief minister Manik Saha said that a total of 16,451 persons were recruited in different state government departments from 2018-19 till January in 2024-25. In the last three years, a total of 1,617 employment scope have been created in industries area through Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited. “The Tripura government has kept a transparent recruitment process,” he said.