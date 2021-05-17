Tripura launches education channel to combat academic loss amid Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to minimize educational loss and avoid any dropout amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tripura government on Monday launched an education channel for the first time offering lessons on the school academic syllabus.

“This initiative was taken for the students to get lessons despite all educational institutions being shut amid the pandemic. We have adopted as many as 24 different initiatives to provide quality education to the students in these 3.5 years. It will help cut educational loss across the state through offering lessons for 24x7,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb told the media after launching Vande Tripura channel from the civil secretariat.

Vande Tripura, the 24x7 channel, would telecast different academic discussions, news related to education and education department and is scheduled to start live classes from June 1.

Earlier, the education department launched video lectures on local TV channels, online platforms, SMS-based classes, neighbourhood classes, students helpline, among other initiatives for school students.

State education minister Ratan Lal Nath said that though they achieved success by adopting various educational schemes after coming to power in 2018, the progress was stalled due to the pandemic.

“We have experienced 36 per cent loss in education since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. The decision of opening the educational channel has been taken to cover the loss,” said Nath.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, were shut since April 9 for an indefinite period amid the second wave of Covid-19.

The state has nearly 4,400 government and aided schools with 22 government degree colleges and two universities.

Earlier, the educational institutions were shut for almost nine months since mid-March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the period, the education department continued classes via online mode.

At least 29 per cent of students were found unable to access both mobile phones and cable televisions, according to a survey conducted in last year.