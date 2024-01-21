Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya celebrate 52nd Statehood Day

Three northeastern states-- Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur-- on Sunday celebrated their 52nd Statehood Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all the three states wishing prosperity, harmony and progress. Meghalaya got a state anthem on the 52 Statehood Day on Sunday. (ANI)

With the introduction of North-East Area (Re-organisation) Act 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

In Tripura, chief minister Dr. Manik Saha said that his government is trying to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi in running the state like ‘Ram Rajya’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to run the country like Ram Rajya where people in the last mile get justice and scope to express their opinions. Our government is also trying to follow him in running the state,” said Saha while speaking at the 52nd statehood day programme held at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala.

He urged the people to strengthen Modi’s hands to make the country and the states strong.

Speaking about development of the northeastern state, Saha said that Tripura got Highways, I-way, Railways and Airways to emerge as the most benefited state among the northeastern states.

“Four more national highways are in the pipeline. Indo-Bangla railway connectivity is soon going to start. The state will become the gateway to Southeast Asian countries with Maitri Setu (Sabroom in South district) comes into operation. It will pave direct access to Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh,” he said adding that all these facilities were possible due to the Prime Minister.

In Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh appreciated PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the latter’s assurance to end the Free Movement Regime and fence the Myanmar border and said these are the biggest gifts for the people of the state.

Biren Singh was speaking at the 52nd Statehood Day Celebration at the 1st battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on Sunday.

It is unfortunate that armed persons are attacking innocent civilians which are inhumane and cowardly, he said, condemning such attacks in the strongest terms.

He was referring to the recent separate killings of firewood collectors and some innocent civilians who were fetching water in Bishnupur district.

Warning those who are challenging the unity and integrity, he said that they should know that indigenous people of the state will come together and unite to meet any such challenge.

He added that if there is scope for dialogue, he is ready and that the State security force is also ready for any challenges, but it would be right to cease attacks on civilians.

Singh also saluted all security forces who have sacrificed their lives and paid homage to the civilians who have lost their lives.

He said the government is putting all efforts to safeguard and protect the state. “We are Indians,” he said, adding that every life is precious.

He said in the past few years, the government has shown its commitment to inclusive development and has been working towards bringing development across the state without any divisions between hills and valleys.

Many changes had been brought in various fields including health, education, road infrastructure, which resulted in the state topping the India Today survey for three consecutive years, he said.

Believing that without equal development there can be no peace and unity, the government had been developing infrastructure in the hills over the past five or so years bringing a huge landscape change, he said.

Unfortunately, the unwanted incidents of May 3 last year have stopped developmental works in some districts, he added.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma emphasised on the developmental initiatives of the State Government and said that the state expenditure has more than doubled in the last five years, where in 2017-2018 the Government spent close to ₹9,000 crores and in 2023-2024 close to ₹21,000 crores were spent in the fiscal year. He further informed that under PMGSY from 2018 till date, close to 2,526 Kilometers of PMGSY roads have been laid, connecting 600 villages as in contrast to the previous 70. All 2,500 government schools were sanctioned for either constructing of new building or complete renovation, he added.

To mark the occasion, governor Phagu Chauhan released the State Anthem composed by (L) Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the Shillong Chamber Choir.

The anthem, a carefully crafted effort by the Arts & Culture Department under Minister Paul Lyngdoh and coordinated by FR Kharkongor IAS Commissioner & Secretary Arts & Culture, represents the shared identity of the land and its people.

The Arts & Culture team, under the guidance of the State Anthem Working Association (SAWA), played a crucial role in achieving Meghalaya’s State Anthem.

With indigenous instrumentation by Shillong-based folk-fusion band Summersalt and NOKPANTE of the Garo hills, the anthem encapsulates the aspirations of the people spanning the past, present, and future.

The anthem provides fair lyrical representation to both Khasi and Garo people, ensuring equitable creative space for each group.

English lyrics were drafted by Neil Nongkynrih, and refined by a group of writers led by minister Paul Lyngdoh. Khasi and Garo lyrics were drafted by Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt and Iris Watre Thomas, respectively, with inputs from the team, especially the minister in-charge.

The anthem, rooted in indigenous rhythms using the Ksing shynrang of the Khasi people and the Dama of the Garo people, incorporates local words and a fusion of melodies.

On the occasion, the names of Meghalaya Day Awards for this year were announced. Risingbor Kurkalang was awarded U Tirot Sing Award for Arts & Literature, Dr. Delphine G Momin received the Pa Togan Sangma Award for Social Services and Phrangki Buam was awarded U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports & Games.

15 persons were awarded the Governor’s Police Medal for outstanding service, 6 were given the Chief Minister’s Disaster Response Medal for outstanding service and 21 were awarded the Meghalaya Day Excellence awards 2023 on the day.