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Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief calls for a complete system overhaul of TTAADC

The TMP won 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC polls leaving only four seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:04 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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After winning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls for the second time on April 17, the TIPRA Motha party (TMP) announced a complete overhaul of the district council system on Monday.

TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma (HT File Photo)

TMP founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said at the swearing-in ceremony, “A new Tripura, a new India is being built. If youths, education, health and opportunities are not prioritised, then it is the loss of us, the society, the state, and the country.”

Law secretary Shankari Das administered the oath of secrecy to the members of the district council.

Also Read:TIPRA Motha sweeps Tripura ADC polls, wins 24 seats to defeat BJP

Debbarma had previously said that series of policies would be introduced to completely overhaul the system.

The draft policies, he said, would emphasise education, sports, and music. He also added that retired government officers will constitute a thinktank to plan new policies.

Debbarma also assured a separate recruitment provision for indigenous communities including Kokborok-speaking people.

 
tripura tribal areas autonomous district council voter turnout
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief calls for a complete system overhaul of TTAADC
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura: TIPRA Motha chief calls for a complete system overhaul of TTAADC
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