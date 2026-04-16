86.83% turnout in Tripura TTAADC repoll at four polling stations: Official

Repolling in four Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polling stations recorded 86.83% voter turnout on Thursday, an official from the state Election Commission said. Tripura records 86.83% turnout in TTAADC repoll at four booths

Elections to the TTAADC, which covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s geographical area, were conducted on April 12.

The state Election Commission ordered repolling at four out of 1,257 polling stations after irregularities reportedly surfaced in the 28-seat TTAADC polls.

“The percentage of turnout will increase as there are still some voters standing in the queue,” said the official.

Voting began from 7 am on Thursday, including one polling centre each under the Maharani-Teliamura (ST) district council constituency and Hirapur SB School polling station under the Pekuarjala-Janmejayanagar constituency in Sepahijala district, and two polling centres of the Kulai-Champahoar (ST) constituency, amidst tight security.

Nearly 83% voter turnout was recorded in the TTAADC polls on April 12, which witnessed sporadic incidents of clashes at different places, including hurling of crude bombs at a polling station in Sepahijala district and EVM malfunctioning at a few polling stations.

All the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and opposition parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and Congress, are contesting against each other in the TTAADC polls.

Votes will be counted on April 17.

In 2021, the TTAADC poll had recorded nearly 85.14% turnout.